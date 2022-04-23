Notification Settings

Lorry crash near Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory after driver suffers medical incident

By James Vukmirovic

A lorry driver was taken to hospital after suffering a medical incident behind the wheel in Tipton, resulting in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The incident happened on Hurst Lane near to Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory. Photo: Google Street Map

The incident took place on Hurst Lane, near to Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory, at around 12.39pm on Friday.

The lorry driver was assessed at the scene by medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and was taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

No other medical treatment was required at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.39pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Hurst Lane, Tipton.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the lorry who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel.

"He was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

"He was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment. No further patients required treatment."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

