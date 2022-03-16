Kind-hearted groups and people keep up the donations for Ukraine

Pete Towler shows off the Chicken Kyiv pie, which raised £500 for the Red Cross

As the war in Ukraine has continued and images showing horrific suffering have been broadcast on Television, people and groups have dedicated their time to raising funds and securing vital donations to send over to the beleaguered country.

National Pie Week, which ran from Monday, March 7 to Sunday, March 13, saw two skilled professionals in the region take the opportunity to raise funds through taking donations and selling pies that saw the proceeds given to charities.

In Tipton, Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory owner Pete Towler worked with his kitchen staff to create a special Chicken Kyiv pie, with £5 of each pie sold being donated to the Red Cross.

The pie, which featured chicken in a rich and creamy buttery garlic sauce with a breadcrumb topping, proved popular as £402 was raised from the sale of the pie during the week.

Mr Towler said the restaurant and pub had rounded up the donations to £500 and had sent the donation to the Red Cross, which posted a thank you message on the Mad O'Rourkes Facebook and Instagram accounts.

He said: "Last week was fantastic and the pie was really popular with customers, with more than £400 being raised and us adding to it for the donation we made.

"It's a great feeling to be able to help and I would love to do more as it's fantastic to be able to help these charities.

"As it stands, we are looking at other ways to help, but we do have charity boxes laid around, as well as a charity bath in the middle that people can throw loose change into, so all that will go to the Red Cross as well."

In Wolverhampton, the award-winning Michael Kirk butchers made a donation from the sale of pork pies during the week, with £300 being given to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, who have a branch in the city.

Owner Michael Bachyk, whose father came from Ukraine, said the funding would help to fund generators for makeshift hospitals in Poland and Ukraine and said the work never stops.

He said: "This is not just a bit, this is an ongoing thing and it will be for a very long time, I believe.

"It's been fantastic to be able to help people over there and we've had customers making donations all week, so we are always working to help others."

The Wolverhampton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain have been kept busy with collecting donations, with the hall at the club on Merridale Street West full of donations.

It will be making continual deliveries, with two vans full of donations setting out to Peterborough to be transferred to articulated lorries for transport across Europe.

Elsewhere, Saz's Ceramics & Crafts, based at the Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley have been raising money to help the refugees of Ukraine.

The small business in Wordsley have developed a range of pottery items featuring sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, which can be painted up by customers.

Also available to purchase are finished ware items, decorated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Owner Sarah Cannings said: "I have been deeply moved by the suffering the people of Ukraine are enduring.

"Their bravery at this time of adversity for the whole country is astounding, and if we can do a little to help, then we will.