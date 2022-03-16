Fake wage slips see council rent fraudster wrongly paid £4,000

Reiss Potter was prosecuted by Sandwell Councl at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Reiss Potter, from Tipton, has been given a suspended prison sentence after being prosecuted by Sandwell Council.

The 24-year-old had provided a variety of fabricated and entirely falsified documents bank statements, wage slips and emails from council employees to get a reduction in rent which led to an overpayment of council funds of £4,181.68.

Potter admitted four charges of making and supplying false documents to the local authority and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a contribution towards the council’s legal fees of £500.

Sandwell Council's cabinet member for finance and resources, Councillor Maria Crompton, said: "Sandwell will continue to actively pursue and, when necessary, prosecute anyone fraudulently taking public funds that could and should be used for vital services such as educating our next generation or providing social care for those that need it.