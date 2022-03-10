Retired welder organises Tipton auction to raise cash for Sandwell Hospital after staff saved grandson

Mum Alison and Kailen with granddad Bernard

Bernard Yale's grandson Kailen Williams was aged three when he was rushed to Sandwell Hospital after suffering from symptoms of excessive thirst, hunger and weightloss.

He was transferred to critical care where he was diagnosed with type one Diabetes

Bernard has now secured several top prizes for his auction and hopes to raise thousands of pounds for Your Trust Charity, the registered charity for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Kailen’s mum Alison, aged 40, from Tipton, said: “We got him to the hospital just in time – had it been any later he may not have been here today.

"The care he received from the staff was fantastic and they were so quick to act and diagnose him. He was close to slipping into a diabetic coma.

"It was towards the end of 2020 in the middle of the pandemic and I was convinced it was COVID. But I was so shocked to find out that he had the diabetes. I think it’s important for people to know the symptoms so that they can act fast."

Kailen’s diabetes is now under control, with Alison, a senior care assistant, monitoring him daily with the help of her daughter Shianne.

Her dad Bernard, 69, added: "I really wanted to do something to say thank you to the hospital for saving Kailen – what they did will forever be in my heart.

"So I decided to organise a charity show which will feature a performance from the top UK ABBA tribute act Angel Eyes, music from Night Vision Roadshow, as well as an auction and there will be raffle prizes up for grabs.”

Prizes for the auction at Allen's sports bar, Newhall Street, Tipton on Saturday, March 19 include a three night stay in a top caravan in the Isle of Wight, signed Wolverhampton Wanderers football shirts, premium tickets for Uttoxeter Races, golf equipment and a signed heavy weight pro boxing glove from Shane Gill.

Earlier in the month he organised a darts knockout tournament which raised £350.

Fundraising manager for Your Trust Charity said: "This is a wonderful gesture by Bernard in recognising the care staff from the hospital gave his grandson and we’re glad to hear he is doing well.