The burst water main happened on Batmans Hill Road at the Junction of Brunel Drive in Tipton. Photo: Google Street Map

Engineers from South Staffs Water were called to the junction of Brunel Drive and Batmans Hill Road in Princes End at around 5.55am after reports of no water and low pressures from houses.

The area was closed to traffic while engineers worked to fix the main.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "We are aware of a burst main on Batmans Hill Road at the Junction of Brunel Drive, Princes End, Tipton, DY4 9LY.

"This is causing no waters and low pressures in the Tipton area.

"Our engineers are on site.