Tipton homes left without water after main bursts

By James VukmirovicTipton

Residents along a Tipton street were left without water for several hours on Tuesday morning after a water main burst.

The burst water main happened on Batmans Hill Road at the Junction of Brunel Drive in Tipton. Photo: Google Street Map
Engineers from South Staffs Water were called to the junction of Brunel Drive and Batmans Hill Road in Princes End at around 5.55am after reports of no water and low pressures from houses.

The area was closed to traffic while engineers worked to fix the main.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "We are aware of a burst main on Batmans Hill Road at the Junction of Brunel Drive, Princes End, Tipton, DY4 9LY.

"This is causing no waters and low pressures in the Tipton area.

"Our engineers are on site.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and ask for your patience whilst we deal with the situation."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

