Steven has been missing since Christmas morning

Steven, aged 31, was last seen in Tividale on Saturday..

In a social media appeal on December 25, West Midlands Police said: "We need your help to find missing Steven.

"He is aged 31, around 5ft 7ins tall, and was last seen in Tividale earlier today.

"Please contact us with information via 999 and quote MPDY/13226/21."

Meanwhile a St John Ambulance worker from Tipton has been found after being missing for more than two days.