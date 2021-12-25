Appeal to find St John Ambulance worker missing for two days

Donatas Valnuchinas, from Tipton, has gone missing

Donatas Valnuchinas was last seen wearing his green St John Ambulance uniform and had an injury to his face.

The 36-year-old from Tipton was reported missing around two days ago and friends and colleagues are becoming increasingly worried about him.

Police have asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

A colleague at St John Ambulance, Holly Bowen, posted a message asking for help finding Donatas.

She said: "This is my colleague & friend from St John Ambulance, Donatas Valnuchinas.

"He has been missing for over 48 hours.

"He is from Tipton and we need help locating him. Please help us."

Donatas Valnuchinas

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Donatas?

"The 36-year-old has been missing for a couple of days from Tipton.

"He was wearing a green St John Ambulance uniform and has a facial injury.