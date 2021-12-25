Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find St John Ambulance worker missing for two days

By James VukmirovicTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for help finding a St John Ambulance worker who has been missing for more than two days.

Donatas Valnuchinas, from Tipton, has gone missing
Donatas Valnuchinas, from Tipton, has gone missing

Donatas Valnuchinas was last seen wearing his green St John Ambulance uniform and had an injury to his face.

The 36-year-old from Tipton was reported missing around two days ago and friends and colleagues are becoming increasingly worried about him.

Police have asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

A colleague at St John Ambulance, Holly Bowen, posted a message asking for help finding Donatas.

She said: "This is my colleague & friend from St John Ambulance, Donatas Valnuchinas.

"He has been missing for over 48 hours.

"He is from Tipton and we need help locating him. Please help us."

Donatas Valnuchinas

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Donatas?

"The 36-year-old has been missing for a couple of days from Tipton.

"He was wearing a green St John Ambulance uniform and has a facial injury.

"Please call 999 quoting MPSW/13192/21."

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News