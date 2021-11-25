New photo released of missing 15-year-old from Tipton last seen on Monday

A new photo of a missing 15-year-old has been released as the search for her whereabouts continues.

Destiny has not been seen since Monday night and is believed to be wearing a long black parka coat, a grey hooded top with 'Disney' on the back and front, lilac jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

She was last seen in Tipton at around 8pm on Monday and her family are increasingly concerned.

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "We are releasing a new photo of 15-year-old Destiny from Tipton who hasn't been seen since Monday night.

"If you see her or know where she is, call us on 999 quoting MPSW/12041/21.

"If you have any other information, get in touch via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101."

Earlier this week the force issued the images below in a bid to find the 15-year-old.

In a Facebook post, Destiny's sister, said: "I’ve never gone a day without seeing you, every second feels like an hour."

