Driver dies as car hits house after medical episode in Tipton

The aftermath of the crash in Tipton. Photo: SnapperSK

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene in Tipton on Monday evening.

Paramedics and police were sent to the crash and ambulance staff performed CPR but the man could not be saved.

The BMW 1 series involved ended up on the front garden and driveway of two terraced houses after the crash happened on Slater Road just after 8.30pm.

Photos from the scene showed how the car's damaged bumper was left next to the front door of one of the houses before being recovered.

The BMW was recovered from the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: ""We were called to the crash on Salter Road just after 8.40pm. The man in his 40s sadly passed away a short time later.

"It's understood that he had a medical episode at the wheel. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

Ambulances at the scene in Salter Road. Photo: SnapperSK

A spokesman said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the driver of the car.

"Crews were told the man suffered a medical episode prior to the collision and he was found in a critical condition.