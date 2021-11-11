Black Country town urgently needs musicians for remembrance parade

An urgent appeal has been issued to find drummers, pipers or bands to lead a remembrance parade in the West Midlands.

Remembrance services are planned across the region
Tipton's remembrance parade will take place on Sunday at Victoria Park on Victoria Road, Smethwick, but the band they used in previous years has been unable to practice over lockdown.

Therefore organisers are now searching for someone who can fill in.

Barry Whitehouse, founding member of the community association, said: “We have tried all the scout's divisions in the Midlands and put it on social media but nobody has come forward.

“A drummer, piper, band or anyone that can make a noise can come forward.

“It would be nice to get some people to come forward and take part in the parade, to have music would really put the icing on the cake.”

Any musicians willing to help are asked to contact Karen Simms on 0121 557 0371.

