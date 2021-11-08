Man dies after medical emergency in Tipton

Owen Street outside Tipton railway station

Owen Street was closed outside Tipton's railway station while the man was treated on Saturday evening, with paramedics and police sent to the scene.

The man was found in critical condition and despite the best efforts of medics, nothing could be done to save him.

A statement from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5:34pm on Saturday to reports of a medical emergency in Owen Street, Tipton.

“We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car. On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and commenced advanced life support at the scene.