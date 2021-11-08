Green light for Tipton social housing scheme

The site at Beever Road, Tipton, which is set for a new housing development

Sandwell Council has signed off on a scheme on a strip of land off Beever Road, Tipton, with bosses saying it will help meet the need for social housing in the area.

It will see 10 two-bedroom bungalows and eight one-bedroom apartments built at the near two-acre site, along with parking, boundary fencing and landscaping.

The scheme is subject to a number of conditions, including that electric vehicle charging points are fitted.

Council planners have also called for the submission of a full design and construction methodology in relation to the canal boundary at one end of the development before work can commence.

The road – which is currently unadopted – will be adopted as part of the development and repair works will be carried out.

A statement accompanying the scheme, said: "The proposed development is set to ease the strain on local/borough wide demand for social housing.

"The aim is to expand current council stock of housing for future generations."

It adds: "The development will will be delivered as a social housing development in full and become part of the local authority managed social housing stock."

Sandwell Council said the scheme "should meet the local need for number of bedrooms per property and should provide modern living for individuals and families as appropriate".