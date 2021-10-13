Tree-mendous idea for the Jubilee in Tipton

Residents of the Brookshaw Glade Estate in Tipton have planted a tree

Karen Kang, aged 35, an event organiser and member of Neighbourhood Watch, rallied support for the scheme from residents and Sandwell Council.

The mother-of-two is now hoping that a time capsule will be placed beneath or near the tree as part of the Jubilee celebrations next year.

Karen said: “The sapling oak tree has been planted on the common grassland on the estate and we are hoping the local children will see it thrive in 20 years time. The tree will be on the planet for at least 200 years and we are hoping that people will see the open space as a meeting place where they can get-together, hold fetes and enjoy community spirit.”

“Residents donated £114 towards the cost of the tree and local councillor Rizwan Jalil helped get the project off the ground.

“When I heard about the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme I thought what a good idea and I wanted my children and myself to be involved.

“I saw this as a way to get the community together and for people to get to know each other.

“Neighbourhood Watch members and residents feel passionate about building a community spirit.

“The tree is representative of the importance of children looking after each other as well as the environment.

“Residents gathered on the green to plant the tree.