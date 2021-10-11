Hit and run victim, 31, discharged from hospital

By Deborah HardimanTiptonPublished:

A father who suffered a serious head injury when he was struck by a car in a suspected hit and run has been discharged from hospital.

Daniel Wheeler suffered a head injury
Daniel Wheeler suffered a head injury

Daniel Wheeler, aged 31, of Tipton, was enjoying a night out when a silver-coloured VW Golf m mounted the pavement, in Bridge Street, in Walsall, at about 4am on September 11.

He was hurt after pushing a friend out of its path.

Mr Wheeler was treated at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the collision.

His partner Liz Chambers, of Carnegie Avenue, said: "Dan is home and is recovering well."

She has appealed for the driver, who did not stop, to come forward.

The VW was captured on street cameras colliding with bollards in George Street, before heading towards Caldmore.

Witnesses with dash-cam or phone footage of the incident should contact the force's Live Chat via west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 635 of 11/09/21.

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News