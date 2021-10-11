Hit and run victim, 31, discharged from hospital

Daniel Wheeler suffered a head injury

Daniel Wheeler, aged 31, of Tipton, was enjoying a night out when a silver-coloured VW Golf m mounted the pavement, in Bridge Street, in Walsall, at about 4am on September 11.

He was hurt after pushing a friend out of its path.

Mr Wheeler was treated at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the collision.

His partner Liz Chambers, of Carnegie Avenue, said: "Dan is home and is recovering well."

She has appealed for the driver, who did not stop, to come forward.

The VW was captured on street cameras colliding with bollards in George Street, before heading towards Caldmore.