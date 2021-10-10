Motorbike riders injured in Tipton crash

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and a motorbike in Tipton.

The aftermath of the crash in Horseley Heath, Tipton
The crash happened in Horseley Heath, Tipton, at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Paramedics, police officers and firefighters were all sent to the scene where two people who were riding the motorbike were injured.

They are not thought to have been seriously hurt.

The road was closed as the crash was dealt with.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Horseley Heath, Tipton, just after 10.35pm.

"Two people from the bike were taken to hospital although their injuries are not believed to be serious."

