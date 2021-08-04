Slimming World group increases classes amid 'rising obesity'

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/07/21 .Pics for a feature on Slimming World at St John's Church, Tipton, about whether demand has grown since lockdown to join and how they've been able to keep in touch during lockdown etc..Pictured is leader of the group Tracey Richardson...

Tracey Richardson, aged 48 and from Wednesbury, says obesity has increased during the pandemic.

Before the pandemic began Tracey had around 120 clients, but that number has increased to 180.

Ms Richardson runs a class at St John's Church Hall in Tipton, four times a week.

She said: "I had quite a few join during the lockdown.

"When we were allowed to come back out of lockdown and open up the groups, I knew the potential was there for members who needed us and put on two extra groups, which was on Wednesday and Thursday morning, and they are filling up nicely.

"I support, on average, 180 members a week. Prior to lockdown, that was about 120.

"I know the figures where obesity is concerned has gone up from 66 per cent prior to lockdown to 71 per cent. Those percentages are Sandwell."

She has celebrated more people looking to lose weight amid the difficult times of lockdown.

She said: "The members have done fantastic. It is tough to lose weight, it is easier said than done. The members have just excelled themselves.

"It's a positive thing people are trying to lose weight, let's face it, it is going to improve their mental health, as well as their physical health and mental health."

Members of the Slimming World class

Among her successful clients includes Claire Sabin, who has lost 7.5st, and Colin Weeks, who has lost 9st.

Ms Sabin, 40, from Tipton, started Slimming World last year and has lost weight through lockdowns.

She said: "It has changed my life and it is still changing my life. I have still got a way to go.

"I have got more energy, things I used to struggle doing, I don't struggle with anymore.

"I started around one year ago, I started through the later lockdowns. Just having the support of Tracey and the rest of the group has been amazing."

Mr Weeks, 36 from Tipton, started at 28st but is now just under 20st, with his target being 15st 10lbs.

He said: "I always believed it was a women-orientated thing, I didn't know what to expect.

"My partner kind of pushed me towards it to lose weight. They were brilliant and welcoming, I was the only bloke in there for a long time but now there are more men in there."

Amid lockdown, Tracey ran classes over Zoom but now members are able to attend in person again.

Her classes take place on Wednesdays at 9.15am, Thursday at 9.15am, 5.30am and 5pm, and Saturdays at 8.30am and 10am.

The first part of the class sees people weigh themselves and the second part is called "image therapy", where recipes and support is shared.

Slimming World provides ingredients and eating plans for people to lose weight and also exercise plans.