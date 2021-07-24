Girl, 15, taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

By James Vukmirovic

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in Sandwell.

Police and ambulance were called to a property on Victoria Road in Tipton
West Midlands Ambulance and police were called to a property on Victoria Road, in Tipton, on Friday, after reports of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest.

The girl was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were alerted by ambulance colleagues to a report of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest at a property on Victoria Road, Tipton at 1.30pm yesterday.

"The 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

