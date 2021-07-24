Girl, 15, taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

West Midlands Ambulance and police were called to a property on Victoria Road, in Tipton, on Friday, after reports of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest.
The girl was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were alerted by ambulance colleagues to a report of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest at a property on Victoria Road, Tipton at 1.30pm yesterday.
"The 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition."
West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.