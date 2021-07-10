Pete Towler, owner of Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory in Tipton Pete Towler of Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, Tipton, recently launched a 'Pies by Post' scheme

Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory in Tipton is inviting fans to devise their own pie, with a name and filling of their own choice.

The restaurant at Five Ways, Tipton, is known for the whacky names it gives some of its most popular pies, including the Posh ‘n’ Becks steak and stilton pie, and the Andy Murray curry pie.

The winner will then be announced on Black Country Day, Wednesday, and the winning pie will be produced and sold at the Pie Factory the following week, from July 17-24.

The lucky victor will receive a box of pies through the post, plus the chance to eat one of their winning pies at Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory.

The pub-restaurant recently launched Pies by Post, an initiative started in lockdown, selling its famous pies to Black Country expats and pie aficionados across the UK.

Owner Pete Towler, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be such a key venue in the Black Country and can’t wait to celebrate this important day with our customers and staff.

“So whether you like faggots, grey paes and bacon, groaty pudding - or any other Black Country favourites, we want to hear from you.

“We want you to come up with a name too, so get your bonces into action!”