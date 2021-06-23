Homes plan for disused land

Land in Beever Road, Tipton which has been earmarked for housing. PIC: Sandwell Council;

Sandwell Council has put forward proposals for the 10 bungalows and eight apartments that will go on land off Beever Road, if they are given the go-ahead.

The local authority said the properties will become part of its housing stock and form part of its wider strategy to provide more housing by 2030.

The bungalows will all have two bedrooms in them while the apartments will all have one each.

In their application, the council said: “The proposal is making use of an unused un-utilised piece of land and is set to ease the strain on local and borough wide demand for social housing.

“The aim of the development is to provide for local social housing requirements and increase council housing stock.

“The development should meet the local need for number of bedrooms per property and should provide modern living for individuals and families as appropriate.

“Situated off Beever Road, the site has no significant features other than mature trees to the western boundary.

“Beever Road is currently unadopted but will be brought to adoptable standards and adopted as part of the development.

“An existing access to the canal tow path will be retained and enhanced as part of the development connectivity to the canal.

"Jubilee Park is within walking distance of the proposed development and access to the tow path will provide sufficient exercise.

“The site benefits from nearby bus stops which provides routes to major areas within the borough which link with Birmingham and the wider Midlands.”