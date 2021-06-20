Tea light candle sets off Tipton house fire

Damage caused by the blaze. Photo: @WMFSWestBrom

Crews were called to the scene of the blaze, in Barney Close, in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said there was a "fire in the rear bedroom of a detached two-storey house".

"The fire was confined to the room of origin. One house reel jet and two breathing apparatus were in use.

"The cause of the fire was determined as a tea light [candle] on top of a freezer unit."

A total of 10 firefighters were called to the scene in two fire engines from Dudley and West Bromwich fire stations, after being called at 1.01am.

West Bromwich Fire Station put out an accompanying safety message on Twitter, saying: "Please ensure you stay with any lit candles."