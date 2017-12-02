Tipton mosque extension bid refused over traffic and parking concerns

A two-storey extension was proposed for the site in Binfield Street to create a female and children's community hall with toilets on the ground floor and a male community area on the first floor.

Offices and classrooms were also set to be included with associated on site parking, a drop off zone and landscaping.

However, at a planning meeting on November 29, the committee raised concerns about the over-development of the site.

Planners had received a petition signed by 19 residents in support of the extension and a further petition signed by 14 residents opposing the plans.

Councillor Paul Sandars, chair of planning, said: “After extensive debate, the planning application for the proposed extension at the Central Jamia Mosque was refused by the Council’s Planning Committee.

“Members acknowledged the positive benefit of proposals in terms of extended community facilities but were particularly concerned about an increase in traffic, parking on nearby residential streets and the general over-development of the site.

“The applicants have the right to appeal to The Planning Inspectorate.”

Earlier this year community leaders had welcomed the extension, saying it would be a 'benefit to the community'.

Tipton Green councillor Ian Jones said the mosque played a major role in bringing the community together following a terrorist incident in 2013.

The mosque was targeted by white supremacist Pavlo Lapshyn in 2013, who detonated a a nail bomb on a rail embankment next its car park.

He was jailed later that year for carrying out a campaign of terror across the West Midlands.

Councillor Jones said: “The mosque played a large part in bringing the community together after the bomb attack. They always bring the community together in times of tension. They have been instrumental in multi-faith meetings as well.

He added: “I welcome the extension. It will be beneficial to the area.”