Coneygree Road flood: Traffic disruption over repairs to burst water main on busy Tipton road

Water quickly swept along Coneygree Road after the main burst near industrial units on Sunday morning.

South Staff Water engineers have been on site working to make repairs since yesterday.

Temporary traffic lights have been erected in the road near the A457 Sedgley Road East during the works.

Sandwell Council's highways team warned motorists faced disruption during peak hours.

Temp lights in place on Sedgley Rd East jct Coneygree Rd #Tipton due to a burst water main. Delays expected during peak hours, @SthStaffsWater on scene. pic.twitter.com/g0Cwp5dKYt — Sandwell Highways (@sandwellroads) November 26, 2017

Part of the pavement had ruptured sending water streaming into the road alongside Tipton Sports and Social Club.

At its height water swept along the road, covering pavements and into car parks of buildings in the area.

Retired foundry worker Ray Webb, 74, who lives on Coneygree Road, said: “I’ve never seen anything quite that bad. We’ve had burst pipes but that must have been a big main. I’m surprised our water didn’t go off. We’ve never had anything quite that extreme.”

Mr Webb’s wife Cynthia, 73, who has lived with her husband in the road for 50 years, said “It was right up to the end of our drive and covered the footpath.

“The water was really swirling down the street.”

Meanwhile temporary lights are in place on Bromford Road, in Oldbury by Sandwell and Dudley railway station due to urgent works by Western Power Distribution.

Due to urgent works by @wpduk temp lights are in place on Bromford Road #Oldbury by Sandwell & Dudley station, delays are expected this morning. Signals are due to be removed this morning & work completed after peak hours. pic.twitter.com/FKvac8P7Bz — Sandwell Highways (@sandwellroads) November 27, 2017

Delays were expected this morning. Signals are due to be removed this morning and work completed after peak hours.