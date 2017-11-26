Menu

Coneygree Road flood: Water gushes past businesses and Tipton social club after pipe burst

By Andrew Turton | Tipton | News | Published:

A road in Tipton has been flooded causing disruption for motorists as water flowed past businesses.

The ruptured pipe under the pavement. Picture by John Kennett

Cars navigate the flood water. Picture by John Kennett

The flood water in the road. Picture by John Kennett

The flood water outside Tipton Sports and Social Club. Picture by John Kennett

How the flooding has affected the road. Pictures by John Kennett

Water quickly swept along Coneygree Road today after it is believed a main burst near industrial units.

Part of the pavement ruptured sending water streaming into the road alongside Tipton Sports and Social Club.

Utilities company South Staffs Water is aware of the issue and workers are at the scene near Dudley Port.

Bystanders saw water flowing along the road at around 9am today.

It swept along the road covering pavements and into car parks of premises including the social club although it has not flooded the building itself.

WATCH flood water causes problems for motorists. Footage courtesy of John Kennett

