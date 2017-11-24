Woman suffers broken leg after being hit by car near Tipton

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after being struck at the junction of Bunn's Lane and Birmingham New Road near Tipton.

The incident happened at around 1.40pm, close to the busy Burnt Tree junction.

The Midlands Air Ambulance landed near the scene but the injured woman was eventually taken to hospital by land ambulance. The drama led to traffic delays in the area.

West Midlands Ambulance spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"We treated one patient for a leg fracture. She was fully concious and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance attended."