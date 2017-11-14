Appeal after 'gunman' attempts robbery at Lloyds Bank branch in Great Bridge

The incident took place at Lloyds Bank in Market Place, Great Bridge, on Tuesday at 1pm.

The man walked in and passed a note which read give me all your money, I have a gun'.

Bank staff called police and the man walked out.

The bank closed for the rest of the day.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police are currently investigating an attempted robbery at Lloyds bank in Great Bridge just after 1pm on Tuesday.

"It is believed a man entered the bank and passed a carrier bag and a note to a cashier which demanded cash.

"He left soon after empty-handed."

A sign on the front door of the bank said: "We are temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"Thank you for your time and cooperation."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 20SW/245609C/17.