West Midlands Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding Cataleya, who was last seen wearing all-white pyjamas.

Have you seen Cataleya?

The 10-year-old was last seen at 4pm on October 25.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999 quoting log 3878-251024.