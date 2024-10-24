See green-fingered grandad's humongous pumpkins he grows in Smethwick - his biggest yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paul Sanghera of Smethwick keeps the tradition going every year, harvesting his impressive pumpkins and handing them out to local charities and neighbours to make the perfect pumpkin soup - or a very big Halloween decoration...

Paul Sanghera of Smethwick with his pumpkins

The 73-year-old says his passion for pumpkins started with just a few seeds and grew into a gardening project that is his hobby and passion.

He spends hours a day at his local allotment nurturing his vegetables and plants and 'making sure they thrive' – which is how he ends up with an abundance of fresh vegetables to give out.