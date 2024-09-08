Woman charged after man stabbed in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man was discovered with stab injuries in South Road at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

After enquiries, police detained a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder the following day.

Jessica Jury, of no fixed address, has now been charged and remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The man remains in hospital although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.