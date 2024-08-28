Fire crews rescue dog from a Black Country canal and search for owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The large black and white pooch was found in the water on Brasshouse Lane in Smethwick - but its owners were nowhere to be seen.

Fire crews are now searching for the owners of the dog and have posted pictures of the pooch on their social media feeds following his rescue.

West Midlands Fire Service said: “During this morning multiple crews from Smethwick, technical rescue and Woodgate rescued a dog from the Birmingham Canal on Brasshouse Lane.

“The dog is now safe and well with our fire crews and we are trying to locate its owners.”