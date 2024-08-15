Tools recovered after Smethwick break in
Police have made an arrest after recovering thousands of pounds worth of stolen tools from Smethwick yesterday morning.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were alerted to a break in off Grove Lane during the early hours of Wednesday.
A 48-year-old man in the Handsworth Wood area was arrested on suspicion of burglary and currently remains in custody.
The tools are estimated to be worth thousands of pounds and will be returned to the rightful owner.