Man hit by train at railway station, rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Emergency services were called to Smethwick Galton Bridge station just before 1pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics at the scene were told a man had suffered a medical emergency before "colliding" with a train.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a Hazardous Area Response Team, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Smethwick Galton Bridge, Oldbury Road, Smethwick at 12.57pm.

"On arrival ambulance crews found one male patient, who they were told had suffered a medical emergency and collided with a train. He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Smethwick Galton Bridge railway station at around 12.54pm today. Paramedics also attended, and a person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The railway lines were closed as emergency service crews responded on the scene and National Rail warned further disruption may be possible.

A statement from National Rail at about 3pm said: "Lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident in the Smethwick area earlier today. Trains running between Birmingham and Wolverhampton/Kidderminster may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised."