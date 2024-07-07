Celebration party marks new kitchen for Smethwick community centre after radio charity gift

Radio station owner Global’s Make Some Noise charity has funded the new kitchen and cooking lessons at the Dorothy Parkes Centre in Smethwick.

The West Midlands Deputy Lord Lieutenant, stars from television including the winner of Masterchef - The Professionals, joined centre management and users.

Dorothy Parkes Community Centre staff and guests celebrating the new kitchen

Global’s Make Some Noise supports hundreds of small charities across the UK which facing growing waiting lists and unprecedented demand for their services, whilst facing increased costs and a downturn in donations.

Robert Bruce, CEO at Dorothy Parkes Centre, said “We are so excited at the prospect of having a new community kitchen at our Centre. This is something we have needed for a number of years and we are so grateful to Global’s Make Some Noise for awarding us the grant which will turn our dreams into a reality. It was incredible to receive more funding than we applied for, in order for us to get the high-quality spec kitchen. It will leave a legacy and a facility which many members of our local community can enjoy for many years to come.”

Depty Lord Lieutenant Doug Wright and Councillor Parbinder Kaur at the centre

Robert was delighted how many people turned out last week to celebrate the ribbon being cut on the kitchen area.

He said: "We had over 60 people in attendance and a combination of staff, volunteers, service users and special guests. The Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands attended as did Dan Lee, winner of MasterChef – The Professionals.

"There were speeches and refreshments before Dan did the honour of officially opening the kitchen. I paid special thanks to Global’s Make Some Noise for the funding. Guests had a tour and were very complimentary about the kitchen."

He added: "The Project Manager of the contractor who has worked on the kitchen for the last eight weeks attended and gave a great speech about how impressed he was with us a ‘family’ for the community. We have the family cooking courses arranged for the summer and these places are filling up nicely."

Suzanne Ryder-Richardson, Director of Global Goodness at Global, said: “It’s becoming increasingly hard for small charities to meet the rising demand for their services whilst struggling with higher bills. They are delivering vital projects which are a lifeline for so many.

"We’re thrilled that thanks to the generosity of the Global audiences and our partners we are able to help those charities, who are at the centre of communities right across the UK. But there are still so many of these amazing projects who are finding it difficult to continue, with some having to turn people away when they are reaching out for a lifeline.