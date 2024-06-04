Diversions still in place in Smethwick street hours after burst water main

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The water main burst in Brook Street in Smethwick on Monday, causing traffic to be diverted whilst work was ongoing to repair it.

South Staffs Water said the water supply was restored in the area by 10.30pm but added a diversion remained in place on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the water company said: "We are pleased to confirm that our teams completed a swift repair on the burst water main on Brook Street yesterday.

"We appreciate our customers' patience while we complete the remedial work to the road, and can inform you that the diversion will remain in place until approximately 6pm today [Tuesday]."

National Express West Midlands announced at around 8.30pm on Monday that services had been disrupted due to the water issue.

The bus company warned that the number 80 bus route, which runs between Birmingham and West Bromwich through Smethwick, had been diverted.