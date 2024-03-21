Jury set to be released as judge sums up case of murdered DPD worker
A jury is set to be released on Friday to begin its deliberations as to whether five men accused of killing a DPD driver in Shrewsbury last year are guilty of murder.
Aurman Singh, aged 23, of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill on Monday, August 21.
He was assaulted and killed by a gang of men brandishing an array of weapons including an axe, golf club, cricket bat, shovel, machete and a wooden stave while he made deliveries in his DPD van with a colleague, who was unharmed following the incident.
Two groups of men are accused of travelling to Shrewsbury from the Black Country to attack him that morning in an Audi and a Mercedes.
Four of the the men on trial had travelled to Shrewsbury in the Audi.