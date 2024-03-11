Smethwick road closed after two men fire shots at property before making escape in car

Officers were called to the scene on Windmill Lane in the early hours of Monday morning.

On arrival, police discovered that two men got out of a car and aimed shots at a property on the road, causing damage, before fleeing the scene.

The road was quickly closed, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating after shots were fired at a property on Windmill Lane, Smethwick, in the early hours of this morning.

"Two men got out of a car and aimed shots at a property, causing damage, before getting back into the vehicle which was then driven towards Cape Hill. No one was injured."

Police have now launched an appeal into the incident, urging anyone with information to get in touch with them via their 101 number or their Live Chat quoting log 281 of 11 March.

Bus services were also diverted as a result of the road closure, with National Express West Midlands issuing an apology for any inconvenience caused.

The road has since reopened.