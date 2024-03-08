Cyclist rushed to hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after collision with car in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place at the junction of Kenrick Way and Telford Way at around 9.26am on Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, ambulance crew discovered the cyclist, a man in his 40s, in a "serious condition".

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor with a Critical Care Paramedic attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient. He was found to be in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"The doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital."

West Midlands Police said officers remain at the scene of the crash as of around 1.15pm whilst the driver of the car is assisting with enquiries.

Kenrick Way westbound between Telford Way and Trinity Way, and Telford Way northbound at Tollhouse Way, remains closed, with a diversion route in place.

As a result of the closure, the National Express number 89 bus service has been diverted via Telford way and Oldbury Road.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 quoting log 995 of March 8.