Coroner calls for improvements to 'confusing' signage at busy junction in Smethwick where police officer was killed

Sergeant Paul Frear, 45, who had worked for West Midlands Police for 21 years, died when he was hit by a car on September 21, 2023.

He was crossing the A457 Tollhouse Way, Smethwick, at the junction with the B4135 Rolfe Street, and CCTV showed that he had been waiting at a crossing area before stepping into the carriageway when the pedestrian crossing light was showing red.

An inquest heard that at that point the A457 northbound carriageway splits into three lanes, lanes one and two for traffic going straight ahead and lane three for vehicles turning right into Rolfe Street.