New Argos store opens following relocation

Argos Bearwood, which is currently located on Bearwood High Street, has announced that it will be relocated to the former Co-op store building.

The move marks the first opening of a dedicated Argos store in Birmingham in recent years, with many other Argos stores being opened inside of Sainsbury's supermarkets as part of an Argos and Sainsbury's deal.

Students from the local St Gregory's Catholic Primary School helped to mark the occasion by attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new store.

Talking about the new store, a spokesperson for Argos Bearwood, said: "Not only is it great for the High Street and the community in this current climate, but it is also great for the Argos branch.

"Where Argos stores normally relocate to a Sainsbury's, this the first Birmingham opening of an Argos store in many years."

The store opening marks a bright future for the high street, with many residents looking forward to using the new store.