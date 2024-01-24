Express & Star
Man charged with burglary after break-in at bank in Sandwell

A man has been charged with burglary after a break-in at a bank in Smethwick.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
A man has been arrested after a disturbance at a bank in Smethwick

Officers were alerted to a disturbance at the TSB branch in Cape Hill at around 2.30am on Tuesday morning and attended along with police dog Riot.

They arrested a man in a nearby garden.

Nathaniel Brown, aged 34 from Longleat Avenue Birmingham, has been charged with burglary and was remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

