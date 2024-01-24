Man charged with burglary after break-in at bank in Sandwell
A man has been charged with burglary after a break-in at a bank in Smethwick.
By Paul Jenkins
Officers were alerted to a disturbance at the TSB branch in Cape Hill at around 2.30am on Tuesday morning and attended along with police dog Riot.
They arrested a man in a nearby garden.
Nathaniel Brown, aged 34 from Longleat Avenue Birmingham, has been charged with burglary and was remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.