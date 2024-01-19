Investigations into large fire at a Smethwick scrap yard continue

The fire took hold at around 2pm in the shredder of a scrap facility on Rabone Lane and the crews remained there until around 7pm. They were supported by drone operations.

Rabone Lane remained closed on Friday morning because of the volume of water used and the freezing temperatures.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service confirmed firefighters had now left the site but that investigations were now underway and visits would be made over the next few days.