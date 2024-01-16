Smethwick cafe’s alcohol licence to be examined over fire safety concerns

The new Oak Cha Phe cafe and restaurant was set to open in the former Boots shop in Bearwood Road, Smethwick.

But plans to hand the new eatery an alcohol licence will be decided by Sandwell councillors after West Midlands Fire Service raised concerns over the state of the kitchen’s ventilation.

The fire service said its main worry with the application by Van Dong Nguyen was that building and fire regulations were not being met and lodged a grievance with licensing officers at Sandwell Council over its concerns for public safety.