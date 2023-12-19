Residents and traders object to new High Street crossing

Sandwell Council is planning to install the new pedestrian crossing opposite the Red Cow pub in Smethwick High Street.

But dozens of objectors, including residents and businesses, are concerned the new crossing would be an inconvenience for shoppers and High Street traders.

Sandwell Council said the new crossing forms an “integral” part of its plans to spend £750,000 in government road safety money.

One resident who has objected to Sandwell Council’s plans said: “We feel the [crossing] is going to cause a massive inconvenience to us. There is a shortage of space for parking here and the crossing will take much-needed space. There are many residents along the street and it is quite difficult to get a space to even unload your shopping.