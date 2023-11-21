Former Edwardian nurses’ home gifted to Smethwick by mayor going to auction with guide price of £450,000

The three-storey building at 2 Bearwood Road in Smethwick, also known as Edward Cheshire House, will be included in Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on December 14.

The property was built as a nurses’ home in 1903, according to a datestone on the front, and was a gift to the town from Alderman Edward Cheshire, then Mayor of Smethwick and a leading local businessman.

Alderman Cheshire was founder and managing director of Cheshire’s Brewery from 1870 to 1913 and built the Windmill Brewery, incorporating a landmark windmill that stood in Smethwick from 1803 until 1949.

The brewery was bought by Mitchells & Butlers just before the First World War, while Mr Cheshire also lent his name to the residential road behind the nurses’ home.

Ron Darlington, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a very fine, and rather eclectic, example of early Edwardian architecture that represents a slice of Smethwick’s history.

“Built of red brick with yellow terracotta embellishments, including the porch and window surrounds, it stands out as a particularly attractive building.

“Latterly it was used for office accommodation but has the potential for change of use, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

“With consent, it could change its use from offices to education or health facilities such as a doctors, dentists, opticians or vets, or even to residential use.

“But the council, as vendor, has expressly excluded its use as an HMO – a house of multiple occupancy.”

He added: “It is an attractive property offering a wealth of potential and we expect a high level of interest in the auction.”

Edward Cheshire House is a three-storey, locally listed property standing behind a short front garden with a pathway.

A service yard with parking at the rear is accessed via Cheshire Road, with housing and shopping nearby, while Victoria Park and the Cape Hill shopping centre are within easy walking distance.

The ground floor has an entrance porch, hall, lift, stores, WC, access to a cellar, two meeting rooms, a canteen with kitchen and seating area.

On the first floor is a landing, lift, five rooms, another kitchen, WC and stores.

On the second floor off the landing are three rooms, three interconnecting rooms and more stores.

The property is being sold on behalf of Sandwell Council and a planning brief will be contained within the legal pack or upon request from the auctioneers.

The purchaser will also pay the council's professional fees on completion, when a metal security door accessing the front of the property will be removed and the purchaser will be responsible for security.

The Bearwood Road property is just one of scores of lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 9am.

Visit bondwolfe.com, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call 0121 312 1212 for more details.