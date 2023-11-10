Group marks double celebration with raised flag

The Lions of the Great War site, on High Street, Smethwick, marked the occasion by raising the green flag for all to see.

The Lions of the Great War site is home to a 10ft bronze statue depicting a Sikh soldier in a full-length trench coat and honours the sacrifices made by the South Asian service personnel from all faiths from the Indian subcontinent.

The green space, which is also being celebrated for retaining its Green Flag status since 2020, is looked after by volunteers of the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, raised the flag for the first time, he said: "It was an honour to raise the Green Flag at the site of the Lions of the Great War statue.

"It shows how proud we are of this iconic site in Smethwick and I’m pleased we have been able to install the flag in time for Remembrance events where we will undoubtedly see more people paying their respects."

The statue was unveiled on November 2, 2018, and became the first full statue of a South Asian First World War soldier in the UK.

Councillor Padda continued: "The green space is beautifully maintained and well-deserving of the Green Flag Award.

"I thank all the volunteers who work hard all year round to look after this site. It’s so inviting to visitors and the poignant statue is a reminder of all those brave men who travelled thousands of miles to fight for a country that wasn’t their own."

Kuldeep Singh Deol, president of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick added: "Lions of the Great War is a real gem in the heart of the town and it has been maintained over the last five years for everyone to enjoy.

"This flag pole and fantastic Green Flag Award accreditation reinforces the hard work and commitment shown by Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick’s volunteers to ensure the green space continues to be a much-valued asset for the local community."