Firefighters tackle 'large amount of rubbish' on fire under Smethwick railway bridge

By Eleanor LawsonSmethwickPublished: Comments

A "large amount of rubbish" is on fire beneath a railway bridge in Smethwick, with firefighters working in two locations to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters were called shortly before 2.05pm to reports of the fire on Wellington Street, off Foundry Lane, and attended the scene in under three minutes.

There have been no casualties and at present there has been no disruption to rail services.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Four fire engines responded initially, crewed by 19 firefighters from Dudley, Woodgate Valley, Handsworth and Smethwick stations.

"Firefighters are working in two locations to extinguish the fire. The first is at Wellington Street and the second is at Vittoria Street."

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News