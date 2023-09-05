Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters were called shortly before 2.05pm to reports of the fire on Wellington Street, off Foundry Lane, and attended the scene in under three minutes.

There have been no casualties and at present there has been no disruption to rail services.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Four fire engines responded initially, crewed by 19 firefighters from Dudley, Woodgate Valley, Handsworth and Smethwick stations.