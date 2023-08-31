Takeaway owner gets big court bill after 'failing to comply' with food safety regulations

Imran Farooq must pay costs of £2,598 after failing to keep Kashmir Grill House clean and maintained in good repair. Photo: Google.

Imran Farooq of Salisbury Road, Smethwick, appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday in relation to seven offences concerning Kashmir Grill House.

Farooq previously failed to appear at court on July 7, meaning the case was adjourned to August 30.

The 43-year-old was charged with failing to comply with the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

Of the seven offences relating to March 24, 2022, Farooq was given no financial penalties for six of the offences.

However, for the sixth charge, Farooq was fined £180. This charge stated that Farooq "failed to implement a documented food safety management system", " regular checks were not being completed and documented to identify to identify a lack of cleaning being undertaken", and "a documented record of temperatures at critical point during the production of food was not undertaken."

Farooq was also ordered by Dudley magistrates to pay costs of £2,598.

Kashmir Grill House, which is on Smethwick's Shireland Road, currently has a Food Hygiene rating of two, meaning the business's level of hygiene requires improvement.

This came after an inspection on November 16, 2022, where cleanliness and the condition of the facilities and the building were rated as 'improvements necessary'.