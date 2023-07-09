Emotional vigil held for young mum-to-be who died in Smethwick

People from across the country visited Smethwick to pay respects to Miss Kaur

Sikhs from across the country and as far as Spain joined the Black Country community to pay their respects to Lakhveer Kaur.

On June 24 pedestrians and drivers reportedly saw Lakhveer on a footbridge in Smethwick. However, by the time paramedics arrived at the scene she had sustained serious injuries which later led to her death.

Lakhveer Kaur

The Indian student had no family in the UK and a Sikh Women's Aid GoFundMe appeal raised £10,000 within 24 hours to pay for her remains to be repatriated. However, her distraught family in India will not get her body back until a West Midlands Police investigation into her death is concluded.

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur helped organise the vigil.

She said: "We are grateful for the community coming together for Lakhveer Kaur. Many of these community members have their own social media platforms, and we are grateful that they have amplified the message about protecting our women and children who experience any form of abuse.

"We were joined by people from all over the country as well as Europe, who came to remember and pay their regards to Lakhveer."

She added: "She had no family in the UK so was all alone, her death has really shocked our community which is why so many people wanted to pay their respects."

As well as the vigil, flowers and garlands were tied to the footbridge in honour of Lakhveer.

Flowers were fixed to the footbridge

Councillor Kaur was pleased with the response to the volunteers from Sikh Women's Aid who were handing out information about support available to women.

She said: "It also gave Sikh Women's Aid an opportunity to hand out leaflets and flyers raising awareness of the work of the charity and its life-saving services. I work along in association with Sikh Women Aid and see first hand the difference to they make to local vulnerable women."