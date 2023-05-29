Police launch appeal to find 73-year-old Smethwick man reported missing

Alan, who is 73, was last seen earlier today.
West Midlands Police says officers are concerned for his wellbeing.
People with information have been asked to call 999 or contact police via Live Chat on their website, quoting incident 438925.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Alan who has gone #missing from Smethwick.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 29, 2023
The 73-year-old was last seen earlier today and we're concerned for his well-being.
Please call us via 999, or contact us via Live Chat, and quote PID: 438925. pic.twitter.com/L1x3K7eeIL