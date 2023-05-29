Police launch appeal to find 73-year-old Smethwick man reported missing

Police are appealing to the public to help in finding an elderly man who has gone missing in Smethwick.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in their appeal
Alan, who is 73, was last seen earlier today.

West Midlands Police says officers are concerned for his wellbeing.

People with information have been asked to call 999 or contact police via Live Chat on their website, quoting incident 438925.

