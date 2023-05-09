Man dies after hit-and-run in Smethwick as police search for driver

West Midlands Police have confirmed that the man struck by a vehicle on Monday morning has died.

West Midlands Police put out a statement to confirm that the 29-year-old man, who was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop, on Queens Road on Monday morning, died in hospital later in the day.

The road was closed by West Midlands Police throughout the day while evidence was gathered on Queens Road, near the junction of Wall Close, following the incident, which happened around 1am.

It was confirmed that the man had died later in the day and the force said that thoughts, and support, were with his family and friends during this time.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the forces serious collision investigation unit, said: "We're working hard to identify the vehicle, and driver, involved in the collision and I know from CCTV that there were other drivers in the area at the time.

"I am particularly keen to speak with a cyclist who would have passed the man and the car involved, but I remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

"I would also appeal direct to the driver of the car to do the right thing and come forward and speak to us.

"You will be in no doubt that you have been involved in a collision and it is important that you speak to us as soon as possible."

The force said it was particularly interested in viewing any dash cam which could assist with its enquiries.