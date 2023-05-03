Smethwick road renowned for its street parties prepares for coronation event

The road is renowned for its street parties which it has been hosting for around 70 years

Union Jack bunting can be seen lining Park Hill Road as residents prepare to celebrate the royal occasion on May 7.

Those living on the street have been coming together to host street parties for around 70 years, including for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 and the Platinum Jubilee last year.

Councillor Parbinder Kaur, who lives on Park Hill Road and has helped to organise the event, said: "This is my street, and the residents said 'how are you going to support us' so we had the Queen's 70th party and it was a great success.

"It's communities coming back together after Covid, generally our street is really good, we all look after each other, if anyone needs shopping or whatever we just help and support each other and that's really a rarity these days.

"As a councillor I'm extremely proud, but as a resident I'm beyond proud. It's a social event, my neighbour David is going to DJ free of charge and my local centre, Dorothy Parkes Centre, are going to provide the chairs and tables – it's everybody coming together."

Park Hill Road, Smethwick, celebrating the Queen's Coronation in 1953

The coronation will be celebrated on the street with a visit from the mayor, face painting, an egg and spoon race and food prepared by residents.